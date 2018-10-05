Sensex up 449 points, value buying boost equity indices

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Value buying along with broadly positive global cues and a stable rupee aided the Indian equity market on Friday to make healthy gains during the morning trade session.

The rupee stood at 73.79 mark around 9.25 a.m. aiding the upward trajectory.

The gains came a day after a massive slide in global markets and fears of continued foreign fund outflows that pulled both the key Indian indices lower by 2 per cent on Thursday.

However, caution over the upcoming key macro economic inflation and industrial production data capped some of the gains.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 34,291.92 points from its previous close of 34,001.15 points on Thursday. At 9.25 a.m., it trade at 34,451.08 points up by 449.93 points or 1.32 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,331.55 points after closing at 10,234.65 points. The Nifty50 traded at 10,394.30 points during the morning trade session, up 159.65 points and 1.56 per cent.

