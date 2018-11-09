Sensi, Tonali, Grifo to join Italy roster for 1st time

Rome, Nov 10 (IANS) Young players Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali and Vincenzo Grifo were called up for the first time to Italy’s national football squad by coach Roberto Mancini, according to the Italian federation (FIGC).

Mancini continues his project to re-build the Italian team, giving the opportunity to midfielders Sensi, 22, who has recently been shining with Sassuolo and Tonali, 18, who plays at the second-tier team of Brescia, in addition to Hoffenheim’s winger Grifo, 25, an Italian-German born in Germany.

The other young players who have been called up to join Italy’s roster include Lorenzo Pellegrini, 22, Nicolo Barella, 21, and Federico Chiesa, 21, reports Efe.

Italy is set to host Portugal in a UEFA Nations League match on November 17. They will play the United States in an international friendly three days later.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) and Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson Palmieri Dos Santos (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) and Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo), Sandro Tonali (Brescia) and Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Vincenzo Grifo (Hoffenheim), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) and Matteo Politano (Inter).

–IANS

ajb/bg