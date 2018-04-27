Seoul to remove propaganda loudspeakers from Pyongyang border

Seoul, April 30 (IANS) The South Korean military on Monday said it will soon remove all loudspeakers installed along the border with North Korea in its first step to implement the bilateral summit agreement reached last week.

The Ministry of National Defence said it will begin the work to remove the equipment from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Tuesday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said the removal of the loudspeakers was a “rudimentary” step that can be done easily in order to build military trust between the two sides.

Choi did not confirm the number of loudspeakers in place along the border amid news reports that there are dozens of sets, both fixed and mobile.

In their talks on April 27, President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un agreed to “completely cease all hostile acts against each other in every domain”.

The leaders added that the two sides will cease all hostile acts and eliminate their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets, in the areas along the Military Demarcation Line.

The South had already stopped blaring anti-Pyongyang broadcasts over the border ahead of the Moon-Kim summit.

The North has also reportedly suspended its own propaganda broadcasts.

