Separatist call shutdown over civilian killing in J&K

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) A separatist-called protest shutdown on Friday over civilian deaths during an anti-terror operation found support in the valley as shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions remained closed here in the city and other places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nine people comprising five militants, two civilians and two soldiers were killed in two gunfights in the valley on Thursday.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for the shutdown alleging loss of innocent Kashmiri lives at the hand of security agencies.

Authorities ordered the closure of schools and colleges to prevent any untoward incidents. Post graduate entrance test scheduled for the day was also postponed by the University of Kashmir.

Heavy deployments of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made at all vulnerable places in Srinagar and other districts.

