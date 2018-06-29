Separatist leader Andrabi shifted to Delhi by NIA

Srinagar, July 6 (IANS) Asiya Andrabi, chief of the women’s separatist group “Dukhtaran-e-Milat” (Daughters of Faith) and two of her associates were shifted to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday.

Andrabi and the two were taken from Srinagar Central Jail to the Srinagar international airport by NIA officers for being shifted to Delhi, police sources said.

The NIA would be producing the three before the Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection with a sedition case filed against them by the central agency.

“NIA will seek the custody of the three for further interrogation,” the sources added.

