Separatist leader Masrat Alam re-arrested after release from jail

Jammu, Dec 29 (IANS) Separatist leader Masrat Alam was Thursday rearrested by police immediately after his release following an order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Alam was rearrested after he was released from a jail in Kathua district of Jammu region, police said.

The high court had on Tuesday quashed the detention of Alam under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and ordered his immediate release.

Alam, chairman of the Muslim League which is a constituent of Syed Ali Geelani-headed separatist Hurriyat faction, had been arrested in 2010 and detained under the PSA for orchestrating the unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

The stringent PSA allows the detention of a person without any judicial intervention for a maximum period of two years.

–IANS

sq/vd