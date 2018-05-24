Separatist leader’s daughter tops CBSE results in J&K

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) The daughter of senior separatist leader Shabir Shah on Saturday topped the CBSE results among all affiliated schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sama, a student of Delhi Public School, Athwajan in Srinagar, has secured 97.8 per cent marks in the 12th class results for which were announced by the CBSE on Saturday.

Sama has thereby secured the highest marks among all CBSE affiliated schools in the state.

Sama’s father, Shabir Shah is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Shah has been in jail since he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case on July 26, 2017.

