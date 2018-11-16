Separatist shutdown in Kashmir Valley against panchayat polls

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Life across the Kashmir Valley was adversely affected on Saturday due to a separatist shutdown called against the ongoing panchayat polls in the state.

The shutdown was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Public transport, shops, other business establishments in Srinagar city and other district headquarters of the valley remained closed while some private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Attendance in government offices, banks and post offices was also affected due to the non-availability of public transport.

Majority of educational institutions remained closed.

Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed on Srinagar’s old city areas and other law and order sensitive places .

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere so far.

