Separatist shutdown in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) A separatist-called shutdown on Monday in the Kashmir Valley to mark the 35th death anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder, Maqbool Bhat, has paralysed life across the region.

Bhat was executed in the Tihar Jail on this day in 1984. He was buried inside the prison premises.

The shutdown was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, reiterating their demand to handover Bhat’s remains to his family.

Shops and business establishments remained shut in Srinagar and other major cities and towns of the valley. Public transportation was suspended.

Authorities made heavy security deployment in law and other order sensitive places including Trehgam, Bhat’s hometown in Kupwara district.

–IANS

sq/ksk