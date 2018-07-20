Septuagenarian, grandson die in Delhi accident

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A septuagenarian and her grandson were killed on Tuesday when their car was crushed between two buses in north Delhi, police said.

Deceased Leelawati, 78, and her grandson Amit Garg were returning home after getting registry documents from a District Magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri around 11.30 a.m. when their Hyundai i10 car was rammed from behind by a speeding cluster bus at the Nand Nagri roundabout. The car was crushed between the cluster bus and a Delhi Transport Corporation bus moving ahead.

“Some passersby tried to extricate both but the car doors got jammed. Police later used a gas cutter to pull them out. They were declared brought dead at a hospital,” a senior police officer said. The accused bus driver fled the spot after the accident.

Leelawati stayed with her husband Basant Lal, 84, and other family members in Nand Nagri. The family was into the garments business and owns shops in Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, he said.

–IANS

