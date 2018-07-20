Service providers seek limiting Amarnath Yatra to 30 days

Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) An organisation of service providers for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Monday suggested to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to limit the annual Yatra to 30 days.

The Shri Amarnathji Barfani Langer Organisation (SABLO) made the suggestion to limit the Yatra to 30 days to the SASB, headed by state Governor N.N. Vohra who manages the affairs of the Amarnath Yatra.

SABLO provides free food, night shelter and blankets to the pilgrims.

The service providers’ organisation argued that 90 per cent of the pilgrims perform the Yatra during the first 30 days.

The organisation made a presentation during the SASB meeting that was chaired by Vohra to prove that the data during the last five years indicated that more than 90 per cent of pilgrims performed the Yatra during the first 30 days.

The SASB said the suggestion merits consideration, but added that the issue needed to be placed in the public domain.

