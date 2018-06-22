Set up CCTVs at bus stops for women safety, suggests report

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) To ensure women’s safety in the national capital, their voice should figure in the transport planning process along with their participation in the transport work force while CCTVs should be installed in designated places such as bus stops, said a report.

The report, presented by Special Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Sanjay Baniwal during the sixth meeting of Task Force on Women Safety, was prepared by a study group apponted by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

It suggested that CCTV cameras in designated places such as bus stops, as two-way communication mechanisms, should be installed on an experimental basis.

The report identified department wise actionable points to achieve the desired goals for the prominent stakeholders like the Delhi Police and the Education, Transport, Social Welfare and Law Departments, and not only identified the thrust areas but also pin pointed some out-of-box solutions to ensure safety and security of women.

Among the other recommendations were: to ensure good lighting and no dark spots along with well maintained pavements, phasing out of single sex school for boys and proper access to legal rights among others.

“Women’s voice in the transport planning process should be incorporated immediately so as to understand the specific nature of women’s transport needs and concerns.

“Ensure more women’s participation in the transport work force – such as drivers, conductors,” the report suggested.

The study group, included Special Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women Cell, Nimesh Desai and Director, IHBAS, Pamela Singla, was formed in March 2017 to study and analyse issues related to women safety in Delhi.

Baijal, in the meeting directed Delhi’s Principal Secretary, Home, to head the inter departmental sub-committees to follow up action on the recommendations of the study group.

He also directed the overall supervision and periodical review by the Home Department on all actions to be taken by departments/organisations concerned in a time-bound manner.

–IANS

nks/vd