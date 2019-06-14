Set up President’s third retreat in Shillong: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, June 17 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said he had suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to add Shillong as the President of India’s “third retreat location”.

“Shillong is a beautiful hill station, and is the erstwhile capital of northeastern states. It would be great if a third retreat for the President of India is set up in Shillong,” Sangma said, in a statement issued here on Monday.

As per the statement, he had made the request to Modi when he had called on him on Saturday to congratulate him on beginning his second term as Prime Minister.

“People of northeast, and especially Meghalaya, will be proud if the President of India spends about two weeks in Shillong,” Sangma told the Prime Minister.

“If Shillong is included as the ‘third retreat’ of President, the federal government will be able in direct touch with the people of northeast. Moreover, the President will also get to spend some time with the tribal people of northeast,” he added.

At present, the President spends two weeks during summer at the Retreat Building at Mashobra in Shimla.

The President visits the Retreat at least once a year and the entire office of the Rashtrapati Bhawan shifts there during the President’s stay. The building was constructed in 1850 and taken over in 1895 for the Viceroy.

During the winter months, the President spends about two weeks at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in Hyderabad.

