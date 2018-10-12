Setback to Congress in Mizoram as party leader resigns

Aizawl, Oct 16 (IANS) Ruling Congress continues to get setbacks in poll-bound Mizoram as former Minister and senior Congress leader Buddha Dhan Chakma on Tuesday left the party and is likely to join the BJP soon.

Chakma has resigned from the state legislature and primary membership of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). The resignation of Chakma comes close on the heels of two other senior Congress leaders leaving the party.

Chakma said he was unhappy over the recent incident where some students belonging to the Chakma community were denied admission to medical colleges across the country, though they had qualified for MBBS seats under the state quota.

Although he did not reveal his future course of action, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders said he is likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls from Tuichawng seat on a BJP ticket.

Earlier, former Mizoram Home Minister and number two in the state cabinet R. Lalzirliana and former Minister Lalrinliana Sailo had resigned from the Congress. Lalrinliana joined the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

Mizoram is going to polls on November 28.

BJP President Amit Shah will kick-start party’s campaign for Mizoram Assembly elections on October 17 and also address booth-level workers the same day.

–IANS

ah/nir