Seth Rogen open to renew vows with wife
Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Actor Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller are up for renewing their wedding vows just so that they can have a big party.
“Sure, I’d have another wedding,” the 35-year-old comedian told Us Weekly at the Hilarity for Charity event in Los Angeles on March 24.
“Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party,” he added.
Miller, 35, added in excitement: “Renew our vows? Does that mean we can have another wedding?”
The A-list couple hosted the charity event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.
