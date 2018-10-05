‘Setters’ explores masterminds of employment, education mafia: Director

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) After “Dhoop” and “Laado”, writer-director Ashwini Chaudhary’s next is a socio-political thriller titled “Setters”. He says it explores the masterminds who work together with the system to keep the employment and education mafia going in the country.

The film, scripted by Siraj Ahmed, is being produced by Lovely Films. Its plot revolves around the rackets and scams that have infiltrated into the employment and education market to appease desperate youngsters vying for limited opportunities in government offices.

Set to go on the floors on October 10, it will be shot across Banaras, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and other cities, with an ensemble of actors such as Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi.

Chaudhary said in a statement: “Massive networks profit from the desperation of students and parents to succeed in a country where university seats and job opportunities alike are limited.

“The government has been focusing on building new institutes, setting up rigorous systems of entry points in job market, but in reality a breed of facilitators is being created who manage to circumvent procedures and check points ingenuously. These masterminds are reckless and work in collusion with the system. ‘Setters’ is about these masterminds.”

Aftab and Shreyas are proud to be associated with a film which may lead to social awakening.

