Sevastova sets Bucharest Open final clash against Martic

Bucharest (Romania), July 22 (IANS) Top-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova advanced to the Bucharest Open final when her opponent, Polona Hercog, was forced to retire due to injury.

The eighth-seeded Slovenian had lost the first set 6-1 when she decided not to continue, sending the 28-year-old Sevastova into her sixth career final and third on clay, reports Efe.

Sevastova , the runner-up at this year’s Mallorca Open, a grass-court event in Spain, will take on fourth-seeded Croatian Petra Martic in a bid to win her third career Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title and first this year.

Martic defeated second-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in one hour and 45 minutes to advance to her second WTA final.

In her only other appearance in a championship match, the 27-year-old Croat lost to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in the 2012 Malaysian Open final.

