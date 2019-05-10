Seven BJP/RSS workers sentenced to life for murder of Kerala CPI-M worker

Kannur (Kerala), May 16 (IANS) Twelve years after the brutal murder of a CPI(M) activist, a court near here sentenced seven BJP/RSS workers for life.

P. Pavithran, a CPI-M activist, who worked as a labourer, was attacked on November 6, 2007, when he was going out to buy milk early in the morning.

The incident occurred near his house at Ponniam near here and the deceased’s son Vipin was a witness to the crime. While trying to escape from the attackers, a group of men stabbed Pavithran to death.

He died four days after he was admitted to a hospital.

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court judge P.N. Vinod on Wednesday, besides handing over a life term for the seven accused, also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh each on all the accused.

The accused include A. Prashanth, A.P. Vineesh, Lyju, Muthu, Anilkumar, Vijilesh and Mahesh.

–IANS

asg/prs