Seven-day mourning in Goa over Vajpayee’s demise

Panaji, Aug 16 (IANS) The Goa government on Thursday announced a seven-day state mourning over former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise.

All government offices, public sector undertakings, local autonomous bodies and educational institutions will also remain closed on Friday.

An order to the effect was issued by the General Administration Department.

Vajpayee, 93, died after a prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.

–IANS

maya/tsb