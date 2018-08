Beijing, Aug 29 (IANS) Seven people died after a cargo ship sank in Beijiang River, in China’s Guangdong Province, officials said on Tuesday.

The ship, Yueyingde Cargo 8030, capsized and sank at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. All the seven bodies had been recovered by 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

A team will be sent to salvage the wreck of the ship and further investigation will follow, the officials said.

–IANS

