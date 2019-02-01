Seven families rescued from avalanche hit village in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Police rescued seven families on Thursday after an avalanche hit their village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district.

Police said an avalanche hit Kokarbagh village during heavy snowfall in the area on Thursday.

“Our rescue teams reached the village immediately and were able to save seven families comprising 28 members.

“The families have been accommodated in Khag police station where they are provided with all logistic support and eatables.

“The rescued people include women and children,” police said.

–IANS

