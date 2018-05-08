Seven killed as dust storm hits many parts of UP

Lucknow, May 9 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and half a dozen others injured as a duststorm hit many parts of western Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday, officials said.

A state government spokesman said that four people have been killed in Agra while three lost their lives in Etawah. The deceased include a woman.

Gusty winds are blowing across western and central Uttar Pradesh and hail has also been reported from Firozabad, neighboring the Taj city, an official told IANS. The Regional Met office here has predicted more such storms in the next 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has meanwhile directed officials of the storm hit districts of Aligarh, Agra, Mathura and Firozabad to ensure prompt relief to those effected in the rough weather.

He has also warned officials against any laxity with regards to relief and has asked them to make immediate assessment of the losses and damage caused by the storm and ensure speedy disbursal of compensation.

Trees have been uprooted at many places and power outages have also been reported. Traffic has been hit on highways at some places.

–IANS

