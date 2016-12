Jammu, Dec 29 (IANS) Seven people were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge in Padder tehsil of Kishtwar.

“All seven occupants of the vehicle were killed in the accident,” police said.

–IANS

