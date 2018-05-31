Seven killed in shootout with Mexican police

Mexico City, June 6 (IANS) Seven suspected criminals have been killed in a shootout with police in the Mexican town of Encarnacion de Diaz, officials said.

The shootout took place on Tuesday when Jalisco state police were patrolling the streets of Encarnacion, located around 170 km from Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, Efe news reported.

According to preliminary investigations, a group of suspects opened fire when the police approached them, who then responded and “took down seven men, while two others managed to escape,” Jalisco state Attorney General’s Office said.

Municipal and federal police officers also took part in the clash.

Several firearms were seized at the site of the shootout, as well as two cars in which the suspects were travelling. No police officer was injured.

–IANS

pgh/