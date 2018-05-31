Seven killed in UP road accident

Lucknow, June 5 (IANS) At least seven persons have been killed and four others critically injured after a tractor was hit by a speeding truck in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

All the victims were daily wagers who were returning home to Mallanwa village after their job late on Monday.

The incident happened at the Kannauj-Bilgram road near Tirwa Kulli, an official said. The seven deaths were instantaneos. The deceased have been identified and their family members informed.

The injured were rushed to the Kannauj Medical College.

–IANS

md/in