Seven killed in US bus crash

Houston (US), Aug 31 (IANS) At least seven people were killed in New Mexico in the US when a tractor-trailer crashed head-on with a nearly packed bus, officials said.

“We do expect the number to rise,” police spokesman Ray Wilson said. Dozens of passengers were seen trying to climb out of the windows of the Greyhound bus while some bystanders walked among piles of debris carrying ladders at the site on Thursday, CNN reported.

Most of the 49 people on the bus, including adults and children, were taken to area hospitals with different degrees of injuries.

–IANS

anp/mr