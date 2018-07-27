Seven of family found dead in Ranchi

Ranchi, July 30 (IANS) Seven members of a family here in Jharkhand were found dead inside their house on Monday, police said.

The bodies of Deepak Kumar Jha, who worked in a multinational company, and those of his parents, brother, wife and two children were found by the police, said an officer who did not wish to be named.

The police found the brothers’ bodies hanging from ceiling fans while the rest of the bodies were on a bed.

The police have not yet found any suicide note. The reason behind the deaths was not clear.

This is the second such incident in Jharkhand in the last 10 days.

–IANS

