Seven rooftop solar units in Delhi’s Dwarka area

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Delhi electricity distribution company BSES-Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) on Saturday said it has installed 506 KW of grid-connected solar rooftop plant in seven cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) in the Dwarka locality of the city as part of its Solar City Initiative.

The solar plants, inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will benefit over 700 flats, BSES said in a statement.

The Solarise Dwarka initiative is being implemented by BRPL in collaboration with TERI and GIZ India under its Indo-German Solar Partnership project.

These solar plants will help the housing societies cumulatively save around 6.5 lakh units of energy and Rs 32 lakh annually.

A BSES spokesperson said: “We would like to achieve at least 2.5 MW of solar installation within Dwarka.”

Besides helping BRPL in meeting its renewable purchase obligations, the initiative will help the discom minimise overloading issues in congested areas during the peak summer months, he added.

