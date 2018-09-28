Seven run over by vehicle in UP

Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) Seven persons were killed after being run over by a tractor-trailer early on Monday in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident happened near Bhadoi village when passengers were pushing a broken down state-owned Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corp (UPSRTC) bus.

Six persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The deceased include the bus conductor, Anil Kumar Lodhi. The bus was going from Allahabad to Gorakhpur.

The other victims have been identified as Indresh Verma (20), Ramesh Yadav (22), Avdhesh Kumar Pandey (45), Pradeep Kanaujia (18), Vivekanand Tiwari (35) and Shailendra (40).

The driver of the killer vehicle was arrested at a toll plaza a few kilomtres ahead, an official said.

–IANS

md/mr