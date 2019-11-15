Several big names from Delhi in race for Goa DGP

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) After the death of 1988 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Pranav Nanda, several big names from the IPS lobby of Delhi are in fray for becoming the next Director General of Police of Goa, say sources.

Currently, Inspector General of Police of Goa Jaspal Singh has been handed over the additional responsibility.

If the sources are to be believed, the AGMUT cadre officers who are in the race to become the next DGP of Goa are: 1985 batch IPS S.N. Srivastava currently serving as ADG, Western Zone (CRPF), 1986 batch IPS officers Rajesh Malik, and S Nityanand, 1987 batch officer Satyendra Garg, Taj Hassan, the Special Commissioner, Delhi Traffic Police, 1988 batch officer Balaji Srivastava who is currently serving as DGP Puducherry, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Dr Muktesh Chander, Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh who is currently DGP of Mizoram and Arvind Deep who is Special Commissioner of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau) Delhi.

Apart from this, the government might also consider Sundari Nanda, wife of Pranav Nanda, who is currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi only after discussions with her.

Along with these, Sandeep Goyal (DG Prison), DGP Chandigarh Sanjay Beniwal and Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, R.S. Krishnaiah are also in the list.

Sources also said that Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh might also be considered for the post of DGP but after being transferred to the licensing and transport department from the post of Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) North, he might not be the favourite.

Out of all, Krishnaiah and Hasan are the top contenders for the post as Srivastava might not be willing to go to Goa whereas Malik is going to retire by the end of this month. Similarly, Nityanand will also retire next year and hence the government might not consider him as well.

As far as Garg is concerned, the government might not send him to Goa as he is looking after the NRC. When it comes to Balaji Srivastava, he might not be willing to go to Goa because he is already serving as the DGP of Puducherry. Similarly, Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh is also serving as the DGP of Mizoram and Beniwal is also serving as DGP of Chandigarh which put them out of the race.

Muktesh Chander can also be considered to be out of the league as he has returned from Goa few months back only.

Deep has also returned to Delhi after serving outside and may not like to be posted outside the capital again.

With so many big names in the fray, it is difficult for the government to decide as the winter session of the Parliament is also going on. Although, the Home Ministry is going through the files on a war footing to finalise the DGP of Goa.

–IANS

hindi-rt/