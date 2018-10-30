Several dead in Kabul suicide attack

Kabul, Oct 31 (IANS) Several persons were killed and many wounded in a suicide attack near Pul Charkhi prison here in Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.

A vehicle carrying prison employees was targeted by a suicide bomber, Khaama Press news agency reported.

At least four were confirmed dead and five others sustained critical injuries, a security officer said.

There were conflicting reports on the number of dead, as anther security officer put the toll at seven and said over 10 have sustained injuries.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

