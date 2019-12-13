Several Delhi Metro stations shut down yet again

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Against the background of continued anti-CAA protests and growing crowds at different places in the national capital on Friday, the Delhi Metro has suspended services in several stations.

Over the last few hours, several metro stations were shut down one after the other.

The metro stations that have been closed include Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate.

However, interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate stations.

Earlier, entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden metro stations were also closed.

Earlier, Delhi Metro had tweeted: “Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule.”

Delhi Metro has been intermittently shutting and restarting services at different stations in view of the series of anti-CAA protests taking place in Delhi.

