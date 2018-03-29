Several houses, crops damaged by hail in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 30 (IANS) Several houses and crops were damaged when heavy rains accompanied with hailstones and strong winds lashed Meghalaya on Friday, an official said. However no casualties were reported.

Several rooftops were blown away and houses were damaged. Many trees and electric poles were reportedly uprooted, disrupting power transmission.

Internet service was also disrupted in some parts of Shillong city.

“There were reports of several houses getting damaged by the hailstones and the wind in West Khasi Hills district, Jaintia Hills and East Garo Hills,” Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Peter W. Ingty, told IANS.

He said no casualty was reported from any part of the state.

“We have directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the affected district to sent an assessment report and to provide all necessary help to the affected families,” Ingty said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took stock of the situation.

“He personally spoke to DCs of several districts to get first hand information of the situation and have asked the Disaster Management and Revenue Department to assess the situation,” an official statement said.

“All possible measures will be taken to provide relief to the affected families,” said Sangma, as per the statement, and directed Chief Secretary Y. Tshering and Ingty to immediately submit a report.

–IANS

