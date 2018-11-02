Several injured in US bar shooting

Washington, Nov 8 (IANS) Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a local bar in the US state of California on Thursday, authorities said.

“Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in City of Thousand Oaks,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

The gunman was still on the loose, reported ABC7 Eyewitness News, which showed images of the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.

There were reports of pools of blood in the area and responders attending to one injured person outside the venue.

A witness described to ABC7 Eyewitness News hearing at least 12 shots before he escaped out the door, with a security guard down on the floor injured.

He said the gunman set off smoke grenades inside before opening fire.

Another witness said he saw a security guard being shot as well as a female cashier.

