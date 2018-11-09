Severe pollution on foggy Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Visibility dropped to 700 metres on Saturday morning as pollution levels remained severe at many places in the city besides a fog envelope, the Met said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day. While there will be smog or haze later on,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent while visibility stood at 700 metres.

Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain “severe” in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari and Dwarka, while it was a notch below at “very poor” in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Lodhi colony.

Following Diwali on November 7, a thick haze had enveloped Delhi-NCR. It had reached “hazardous” levels on Thursday with AQI recorded at 999 around India Gate area.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

