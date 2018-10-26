Sevilla beats Huesca 2-1

Sevilla (Spain), Oct 29 (IANS) Sevilla beat Sociedad Deportiva Huesca 2-1 with two goals by Pablo Sarabia in the second half here.

Sevilla, who on Thursday steamrolled Turkey’s Akhisar 6-0, got off on the wrong foot on Sunday, with several offsides called by the video assistant referee (VAR), reports Efe.

Meanwhile, Huesca are last in the standings, with eight winless matches and six defeats in the past seven.

The first half was characterized by an assortment of goals later invalidated by the VAR, including one by Sevilla’s Daniel Carrico and Ben Yedder.

Sarabia netted the first goal of the match at minute 65 on a pass by Ben Yedder, setting the scoreboard at 1-0, and then again 13 minutes later.

Huesca’s Jorge Pulido scored the team’s only goal during extra time in the 93rd minute.

–IANS

gau/sed