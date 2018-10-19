Sevilla holds final practice ahead of UEFA Europa League clash vs Akhisar

Seville, Oct 24 (IANS) Spanish football club Sevilla held their last training session on Wednesday before hosting a UEFA Europa League game against Akhisar.

Available players from Los Hispalenses’ first team took part in the session led by head coach Pablo Machin, reports Efe.

The Akhisar clash is to be Sevilla’s third group stage match in the UEFA Europa League.

Sevilla are to take on the Turkish club Akhisar at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium here on Thursday.

–IANS

tri/sed