Sexagenarian woman beaten to death with iron rod by son-in-law

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son-in-law with an iron rod in Rohini area of Delhi following a heated argument, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajesh (44) who had beaten his mother-in-law identified as Ramkali (60), a househelp by profession, to death.

“We received a police control room (PCR) call at around 11:30 a.m. informing about Ramkali being found dead in a nearby park. A team rushed to the spot. Locals informed us that she was hit with an iron rod on the head by Rajesh following which she collapsed,” said S.D. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini.

Police said that Rajesh was also caught and beaten up by the public on the spot, till he fell unconscious. He was rushed to BSA Hospital by the police where his condition is said to be stable.

“During investigation, it came to light that Rajesh used to beat his wife Vimla often. On Monday night, Vimla was again beaten by Rajesh after which she came to her mother’s house,” said Mishra.

On Tuesday at around 11 a.m. Rajesh came to his mother-in-law’s house and confronted her when she was going to work.

“The argument between the two heated up. Later Rajesh hit his mother-in-law with a rod which was lying on the ground near him,” Mishra added.

Police further revealed that Rajesh and Vimla were married for the last 25 years.

“We have arrested the accused under relevant sections while the weapon used in the crime has been recovered,” said Mishra adding that further investigation is on.

–IANS

adv/kr