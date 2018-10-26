Sexual harassment cases at workplace are like an epidemic: Swara

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker, who has been a supporter of India’s #MeToo movement, says that sexual harassment cases at the workplace are like an epidemic. She hopes to bring awareness about it via the film and television industry.

The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) recently announced that it will be setting up committees to tackle sexual harassment in the industry and will have actors Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane and Raveena Tandon among others as members.

Talking about her role in the committee, Swara said, “I am part of a sub-committee which is formed by CINTAA which will conduct workshop regarding awareness against sexual harassment at the workplace for its members. We have total 24 unions in our industry and it has more than 5 lakh members in it so we will try to work together on this front with these unions.”

“When you hear about #MeToo stories then, you will realize that cases of sexual harassment at workplace are like an epidemic. It is like a disease so, awareness regarding that is really important so through this sub-committee, we will generate awareness among our members,” said the actress, who was at The Wedding Junction Show 2018 here.

On the acting front, Swara has two web-series in the pipeline.

“One of them is titled ‘It’s Not That Simple’ season 2… Apart from that, I am doing an interesting series called ‘Rasbhari’,” she said.

“After that, I am starting another very interesting series at the end of this year in which I am playing a police officer for which I have to speak in Marathi, so that’s a challenge because I have been living in Mumbai from many years but its first time that I will be speaking Marathi for my project.”

Swara’s upcoming web series “Rasbhari”, directed by Nikhil Bhat, will be a 10 episode series set in the local culture and flavour of small town Uttar Pradesh. She will be playing an English teacher named Shanoo in a Meerut school who has caught the attention of a boy from the 11th grade.

— IANS

iv/dc/bg