Shabana, Aditi rule the runway for Kotwara

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actress Aditi Rao Hydari reigned on the runway as they walked for the label Kotwara by Mira and Sama Muzzafar Ali at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The show, which was held at the Reliance Jio Garden here, was opened by a Kathak dance by a Delhi dancer Shivani Verma on a song composed by Muzaffar Ali and sung by Shafqat Ali.

As soon as the dancer made her exit, models started to sashay down the ense mble.

Aditi looked ravshinng in a black lehenga-choli heavily worked embellished with intricate zArdozi work and a mesh duppatta. The actress sported minimal make-up and left her hair open.

The “Wazir” star paired her beautiful ensemble with scintillating gold-mirror worked earrings and a maang tika.

About her association with heritage, Aditi said: “I have always wanted to be associated with Kotwara…Because they believe in the revival of handicrafts… The brand is about heritage… This collaboration was very special for me.

Over 15 models showcased an exhuberant collection, with the intricate and de licate work of chikan, Zardozi and Kamdani on fine brocade weaves and summer voiles.

The collection consisted of lehengas, anarkalis and saris in the beautiful hues of whites, golds, blacks, powder pinks, pastel green and ivories.

About the collection, Sama said: “When I was designing this collection I wanted to make something about legacy or with a touch of history, but easy and fun at the same time….”

“I know Sama’s dream is to work on period film,” Aditi added.

