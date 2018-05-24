‘Shadowhunters’ actor gets hitched

Austin (US), May 27 (IANS) “Shadowhunters” star Isaiah Mustafa married Lisa Mitchell in a rustic and romantic Texas ceremony.

The wedding on Saturday happened just over two years after she first caught his eye at WonderCon in March 2016.

“I feel like right away when I met him, it was different,” Mitchell told people.com.

“The connection was – I always say magnetic, but it was. Immediately, I was so drawn to him.”

Her groom agreed.

“I just never met someone who was so well put together as far as the way she spoke and carried herself. That it blew me away. I had to know her more,” he said.

Their wedding at Camp Lucy in Austin, Texas, reflected the couple’s easygoing nature and deep commitment to each other.

Mustafa – also known as “The Old Spice Guy” – grew up in Los Angeles and Mitchell in Jupiter, Florida, “so we figured we’d meet in the middle of the country and make everybody fly out”, the actor said.

The groom wore a custom Elevee tuxedo with a hint of the event’s wine-coloured theme, and the bride stunned in Monique Lhuillier’s Emannuela gown and a cathedral-length veil.

After Mustafa’s teenage daughter Haley walked him down the aisle, they exchanged the vows they wrote themselves beneath a tall oak tree in front of about 150 guests before heading into the reception in the estate’s country house.

During the father-daughter dance to “It’s a wonderful world” by Louis Armstrong, Mustafa twirled with Haley as Mitchell swayed with her father.

The attendees — including Mustafa’s co-stars Harry Shum Jr., Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia — sipped on Moscow Mule and ate salmon with figs and macaroni and cheese.

–IANS

