Shafaq Naaz to do cameo in ‘Kullfi Kumarr…’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Shafaq Naaz will do an “important cameo” in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

In the show, Kullfi is going to meet with an accident and will be rushed to a hospital. Shafaq will then enter the show as Dr. Niyati, who is idealistic. She is not supposed to operate without supervision but she risks her career to save Kullfi’s life.

“I have been roped in to play an important cameo in the show. I can’t reveal much about the storyline but it will surely leave you on the edge of your seat. I always wanted to work with 4 Lions Films, this is like a dream come true,” Shafaq said in a statement

According to a source, she started shooting on Friday.

–IANS

nn/bg