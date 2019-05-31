Shah asks Giriraj Singh to avoid unnecessary statements

New Delhi/Patna, June 4 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday called Union Minister Giriraj Singh and asked him to refrain from making “unnecessary” statements targeting the NDA allies.

Shah’s action came after Singh targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for the holy month of Ramadan.

Sources in BJP said that after the controversy erupted over Singh’s remarks with Janata Dal-United demanding action against the BJP leader, Shah suggested him not to make any statement that hurt allies.

“Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other,” Singh tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had they organised “phalahar on Navratra”.

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other’s hands at the iftar here on Monday.

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh demanded action against the Begusarai MP.

“It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh’s statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate,” the Janata Dal-United leader said.

Nitish’s JD-U and Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

–IANS

bns/prs