Shah attacks Mamata, Abhishek on ‘dynasty’, corruption (Roundup)

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Setting the BJP’s line of campaign against the Trinamool Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shan on Sunday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abishek Banerjee for indulging in “dynastic politics” while calling for an end to “the nephew’s corruption” and sought to allay fears of the refugees and the Muslims about the CAA.

Addressing a huge public rally here on a day’s trip to the city amidst protests by the Left and the Congress and some “political groups”, Shah, however, kept mum about the recent Delhi violence, even as he accused Mamata Banerjee of instigating riots and torching of trains and railway stations in Bengal during the violent anti-CAA movement in the state in December.

With Banerjee having carried her campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act to a shrill pitch, Shah hit back by alleging that she was “disrespecting” the founding fathers of the Constitution as also tribal and scheduled caste leaders by opposing and spreading fear about the law.

With the public rally – the first by Shah in the state since the Lok Sabha polls – being held ahead of the state-wide civic polls, which is considered a semi final before the all-important Assembly elections next year, Shah raised issues like ‘syndicate raj’ (cartels of muscle-flexing youth enjoying political patronage who force promoters and people to buy substandard building equipment), Banerjee’s appeasement of minorities, poor law and order and the state government’s refusal to let the people enjoy the fruits of Central schemes.

Shah dwelt at length on the CAA, which has generated much political acrimony in Bengal, with the Banerjee-led Trinamool, as also the Left and the Congress, going all out to oppose it.

In fact, one of the prime reasons for Shah’s rally was to give a boost to his party’s campaign backing the law.

Political observers feel the CAA could be a game-changer either way in the civic and assembly polls.

Shah said not a single member of any minority community would lose citizenship because of the legislation, which seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014.

“The opposition is terrorising minorities… I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, doesn’t take it away. It won’t affect your citizenship.

“No minority community member from Kolkata or West Bengal will lose citizenship because of the CAA,” Shah said, addressing the large rally at the Shahid Minar Maidan here.

He alleged that the refugees are being made to fear that they will have to produce documents. “Nothing of this sort will happen. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains do not need any documents.”

“I want to ask Mamata didi — why are you hurting the interests of our refugees?” he said.

Lashing out at Banerjee, he wondered why she always sided with infltrators.

“She opposed the CAA and instigated riots, torching of trains and railway stations in Bengal. Why are you only fond of infiltrators?” Shah said.

Shah said by opposing CAA, a law passed by parliament, Banerjee was disrespecting the commitments given to refugees by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and showing scant regard for B.R. Ambedkar – the father of Indian Constitution – by opposing a law passed by parliament.

“You are also disrespecting the likes of Harichand Thakur, Guruchand Thakur (founders of Matua sect) and Panchannan Barma (a leader of Koch and Rajbanshi people),” Shah said during his aggressive speech.

He categorically said the centre would give citizenship to all refugees and “not stop until and unless all of them get it”.

Targeting Banerjee and Abhishek, Shah said a son of the soil would become the Chief Minister after next year’s assembly polls, in which the BJP would get a “two-thirds majority”.

Taking on Banerjee for promoting ‘parivarvad’ (family rule) by ‘trying to anoint’ Abhishek – now a Trinamool MP and one its prominent leaders – as her successor, Shah said such things cannot be done in Bengal.

“No shehzada (prince) will become the next Bengal Chief Minister. A son of the soil will be the next Chief Minister,” said Shah, without naming Abhishek.

In yet another indication of the party’s campaign in the coming days, he called for an end to “the nephew’s corruption”. “Corruption has spread across the party – from the nephew to the sarpanch (chief of panchayat).”

Shah also launched a new BJP mass outreach campaign ‘Aar Noe Anyay’ (No more injustice).

“It is a campaign to change the government in Bengal,” he said, and made public a mobile number on which party supporters can give missed call to be a part of the programme.

–IANS

ssp/vd