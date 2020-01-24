Shah has meal at Delhi BJP worker’s house after campaigning

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) After ending his campaigning on Friday for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suddenly reached a BJP worker’s house to have lunch.

After addressing his third and last for the day meeting in Yamuna Vihar area, Shah, along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, reached a party functionary’s residence for food.

Dal, vegetables and roti were served to both. According to a BJP leader from Yamuna Vihar, the dinner programme was a sudden decision. During this time, only two other leaders were present inside the house, besides Amit Shah and Tiwari.

Shah has been eating at houses of the party workers during his tenure as the BJP President. Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when he was entrusted with the charge of UP, Shah used to eat food at the workers’ house every day.

During this time, this attitude of Shah was highly appreciated. However, this tradition has been outdated in the BJP and the Sangh. But during the Delhi election campaign, Shah’s arrival at the common functionary’s house is nothing short of a surprise.

