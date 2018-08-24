Shah hits out at Rahul, dubs Congress as ‘Jhoothi Party’
New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe Rafale deal and accused him of lying over the issue.
“Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Parliament. But the nation’s IQ is higher than yours!” Shah said in a tweet.
His remarks came hours after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was trying to cover up a “scandal with scandal” and asked why it was “scared” of a JPC probe.
Responding to Gandhi’s charge and demand, the BJP chief said: “Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC – Jhoothi Party Congress?”
Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog post termed the Congress charges on the Rafale deal as “complete falsehood.”
Hitting back, Gandhi said the government should then accept a JPC probe.
–IANS
bns/nir