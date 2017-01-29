Shah hoped that differences with Shiv Sena won’t damage alliance

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday said that “there were no differences” with the Shiv Sena and hoped its decision to contest the Maharashtra civic polls independently was not going to cause damage to the alliance.

“This is not our decision but that of the Shiv Sena. We have an open mind and they are our trusted ally. We are with them in the centre and the state governments. What’s happening is a friendly match. It is for the people to decide,” said Shah to a query on the issue during an interview to CNN-News18 channel.

Asked if these are just differences and not a long-term fight, Shah said: “There are no differences. It is just that both parties have different internal calculations.

“Both parties believe in their position of strength. We have left it for the people to decide. But I don’t agree that this is going to cause damage to our alliance.”

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday announced breaking of their 25-year-old alliance for the upcoming civic elections across Maharashtra.

–IANS

sid-vd