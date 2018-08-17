Shah Mahmood Qureshi is Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister

Islamabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Shah Mahmood Qureshi was appointed as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister on Saturday as Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a 20-member cabinet, Information Minister-designate Fawad Chaudhry said.

The ministers will take oath on Monday morning, he said on his official Twitter account.

Qureshi, who is a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, served as Foreign Minister from March 2008 to February 2011 when the Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling the country.

The Prime Minister also appointed five advisers, he said.

