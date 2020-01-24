Shah must look to Shaheen Bagh’s demand, not CCTVs: Sisodia

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday noted that the capital’s law and order is the responsibility of the Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah, instead of looking for CCTVs and Wifi, should address the Shaheen Bagh protest, which is demanding something from him.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia reminded Shah that if there are any shortcomings in the law and order, he should answer for it.

“To maintain the law and order in Delhi is the responsibility of Home Minister Shah and the Central government. If there is any shortcomings in the law and order, the Home Minister should answer. It is sad that he is busy searching CCTVs with binoculars or is searching Wifi in Delhi with a discharged phone. He is not able to understand that there is some issue in the law and order. This is his responsibility,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Sisodia also said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh is demanding something from Shah, and “he should talk to these people”.

