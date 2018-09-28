Shah pats government for fuel price cuts

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre’s decision to cut petrol/diesel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre yet again proved that the BJP-led government is “sensitive and concerned about challenges faced by people”.

“I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for taking this decision,” Shah told the media in Bikaner, where he had gone to attend a gathering of Shakti Kendra workers.

“Even states ruled by the BJP have decided to cut Value Added Tax by Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and diesel to ensure a total relief of Rs 5 per litre to the common man, which is yet again a great decision,” he added.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the decision to cut fuel prices was “much too little and much too late”.

“The NDA decision to cut fuel prices is much too late and much too little. They could have done that earlier,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

He said that the decision was taken in view of coming Assembly elections in four states.

“For several months, the people were facing financial burden but the government waited for election time. Now they have announced only a customary reduction. It is an eyewash and nothing else.”

–IANS

arc/tsb/sed